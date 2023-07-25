LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas K-9 police dog is recovering from his injuries after a suspect in a case stabbed the dog after setting his vehicle on fire, according to police.

On Monday, July 24 at around 8:32 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Cambridge Street.

Ezekiel Barnes. Source: LVMPD

According to a release, officers found a person who was suffering from “apparent lacerations.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Ezekiel Barnes, 30, was found in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Maryland Parkway. When officers arrived, Barnes attempted to set the vehicle on fire.

In an effort to take Barnes into custody, K-9 Diko was deployed. The release stated that Barnes stabbed K-9 Diko multiple times. Officers were able to take Barnes into custody without further incident after using “additional low lethal options.”

K-9 Diko was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment. He is currently recovering there.

K-9 Diko. Source: LVMPD

Barnes was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple charges, including resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, injuring or attempting to kill a police animal, attempted arson, burglary while possessing a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.

Barnes is being held on a $40,000 bail, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26 at 7:30 a.m.