LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas K-9 police dog is recovering from his injuries after a suspect in a case stabbed the dog after setting his vehicle on fire, according to police.
On Monday, July 24 at around 8:32 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Cambridge Street.
According to a release, officers found a person who was suffering from “apparent lacerations.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The suspect, later identified as Ezekiel Barnes, 30, was found in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Maryland Parkway. When officers arrived, Barnes attempted to set the vehicle on fire.
In an effort to take Barnes into custody, K-9 Diko was deployed. The release stated that Barnes stabbed K-9 Diko multiple times. Officers were able to take Barnes into custody without further incident after using “additional low lethal options.”
K-9 Diko was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment. He is currently recovering there.
Barnes was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple charges, including resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, injuring or attempting to kill a police animal, attempted arson, burglary while possessing a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.
Barnes is being held on a $40,000 bail, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26 at 7:30 a.m.