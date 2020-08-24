Las Vegas Justice Court receives $50K grant for DUI treatment program working to reduce repeat offenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Justice Court received a $50,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for its 2021 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Treatment Court program.

The grant allows for the continued placement of a Specialty Courts Coordinator with DUI Treatment Court at Las Vegas Justice Court.

Established in 2003, the specialty DUI Treatment Court offers a comprehensive treatment program for misdemeanor DUI offenders, which includes treatment services and court supervision, and holds program participants accountable through:

Alcohol and drug monitoring technology

Random observed alcohol and drug testing

Use of sanctions for non-compliance

Last year, 124 defendants participated in the program with a retention rate of 93.6 percent and recidivism rate of 1.4 percent, which supports the effectiveness of the program.

The program hopes to move impaired drivers into treatment programs rather than a plea to a lesser offense.

The coordinator’s duties include:

Screening defendants to ensure they meet program admission criteria

Evaluating participants for substance abuse

Mental illness, and other issues that require clinical treatment

Referring participants to appropriate types, levels of care and other community resources

Tracking and monitoring new program participants, successful graduates, and unsuccessful terminations

Case management services

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety supports the DUI Treatment Court program in remaining available and accessible to misdemeanor offenders who have substance abuse disorders as an underlying cause for their involvement in the criminal justice system and works to decrease the number of DUI repeat offenders.