LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to community service and ordered him to pay a fine for showing a gun to a Las Vegas Strip valet last year.

Arnette, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon, both misdemeanors. Judge Ronald Israel then sentenced Arnette, requiring him to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit his gun.

“No guns,” Israel warned Arnette. “No guns of any kind.”

In May, a grand jury indicted Arnette on assault with a deadly weapon and firearm-related charges, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

On Jan. 28, 2022, Metro police arrested Arnette on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office dropped the case in July 2022.

On the night of the incident, a Park MGM parking attendant asked Arnette for his valet ticket, which Arnette had thrown out, his initial arrest report said. Police later stopped Arnette at a gas station on Las Vegas Boulevard, believing the car was stolen, documents said. Arnette denied pointing the gun at anyone, transcripts said.

The updated charges Arnette pleaded guilty to Monday stipulate he “placed [the valet] in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm by exhibiting a deadly weapon in a rude manner while that person was walking away” and that he “willfully and unlawfully draw or exhibit a deadly weapon… a handgun, in a rude, angry or threatening manner in the presence of two or more people,” documents said.

In November 2021, the Raiders dropped Arnette after a video of Arnette went viral where he is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. Arnette had an agreement to join the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team released the cornerback from his future contract after his arrest.