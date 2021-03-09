Las Vegas judge files federal complaint over commission’s 2-year investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas judge has filed a complaint in federal court accusing a state commission of trying to muzzle her free speech and ruin her reputation.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson has been under investigation by Nevada’s Judicial Discipline Commission for almost two years.

That probe was instigated after the judge gave an interview to the I-Team in which she accused law enforcement agencies of ignoring a local sex trafficking ring.

That ring allegedly recruited teen-age girls, including the judge’s daughter.

An investigator for the commission found the judge had done nothing wrong.

The commission then hired a second investigator and later filed multiple allegations that could result in Tobiasson’s removal from the bench.

Attorney Mark Cook represents Tobiasson, and filed a blistering complaint in federal court alleging the stat commission has violated her Constitutional rights.

“The criticisms they’ve gone after and completely fabricated. And in fact, if you take a look at the complaint in this action, they’ve completely made things up,” Cook said.

“It’s contrived, it’s vindictive, they’ve written their documents, as though they’re press releases in an effort to avoid the fact that they’re not supposed to talk about these things. They’ve instead released these statements that are essentially press releases, and by the way, false ones, to try and suppress her and punish her for speaking,” he said.

Cook said the two-year probe by the commission has eaten up nearly all of its annual budget for investigations.

Tobiasson has won re-election multiple times, but is accused of inappropriate behavior.

The second investigation included interviews with dozens of witnesses, including some who complained that the judge was known to wear so-called “hooker heels” as well as inappropriate T-shirts under her robes.