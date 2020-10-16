Las Vegas jail sees spike in COVID-19 cases; unit of jail quarantined

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After 43 presumptive positive cases were discovered, a unit of the Las Vegas city jail has been quarantined. Officials say the population of the unit at the time of the testing was 91 inmates.

The outbreak comes after an inmate who initially tested negative at the city jail was released into the general population and then later tested positive when being transferred to the Clark County Detention Center. Staff at CCDC then notified the city jail of the positive test.

At that time, the unit where the inmate was housed was quarantined. During that period, another inmate began to show symptoms of COVID-19.

The entire unit was then tested, revealing that nearly half of the inmates were presumptive positive.

Officials say none of the inmates have required hospitalization.

In an effort to prevent outbreaks in the future, the city jail will now be imposing a more extended quarantine period. The City of Las Vegas is also looking to increase testing parameters within the jail facility.

Before this outbreak, there has only been 12 total positive tests in the jail. The total population averages about 500 inmates per day.