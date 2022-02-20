Las Vegas issues its 5 millionth marriage license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The city of Las Vegas announced today that the Clark County’s Marriage License Bureau issued its 5 millionth marriage license.

Luis Pantoja and Mayra Ramirez, not only received their marriage license, but a key to the Las Vegas strip, a 2-night stay and spa package at Paris Las Vegas, and much more, including:

· $1500 roundtrip airfare on Allegiant Airlines for a return trip to Las Vegas

· Official Diamond Five Million Love Stories Ring from Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers

· Autographed metal print of the new Marriage License Bureau Mural by local artist Jerry Misko

· Tickets to The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil

· $150 dining certificate to Bootlegger Las Vegas

· $100 shopping certificate to Fashion Show Las Vegas

· VIP admission to the Five Million Love Stories Celebration: World’s Largest Vow Renewal at Caesars Forum

· Complimentary wedding at Chapel of the Flowers, complete with limousine transportation, fresh floral, photos and live online broadcast.

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya and County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, presented the couple with their prizes.

Las Vegas is known as the The Wedding Capital of the World™, and this event is a testament to that moniker.