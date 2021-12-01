Las Vegas ranked the 9th best large college city in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Students attending college in Las Vegas can rest assured they made a good choice at least in terms of the best largest college city in the country that is according to WalletHub.

WalletHub, the personal-finance website ranked Las Vegas as the 9th best in the nation for large college cities, in its report annual report on best & worst college towns & cities in America.

The report is to help college-bound high school seniors determine their future home for the next several years.

1. Austin, Texas 6. Atlanta 2. Tampa 7. Miami 3. Raleigh, North Carolina 8. Columbus, Ohio 4. Pittsburgh 9. Las Vegas 5. Seattle 10. Cincinnati Best Large College Cities (with populations of more than 300,000)

WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities based on 30 key indicators of academic, social, and economic growth potential. The data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.

Student-Friendliness of Las Vegas (1=Best; 208=Avg.):

209 th – Cost of Living for Young People

– Cost of Living for Young People 212 th – Quality of Higher Education

– Quality of Higher Education 58 th – Cost of Higher Education

– Cost of Higher Education 161 st – Brain Drain

– Brain Drain 199th – Crime Rate

As student living expenses can reach up to $28,720 for a 12-month period, students should try to find the most bang for their buck.

Las Vegas ranks No. 38 overall and No. 9 among large-size cities.

