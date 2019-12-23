Las Vegas is ranked among list of rudest cities in America

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “How rude!” Along with Full House’s character Stephanie Tanner, this phrase is possibly uttered by a lot of Americans who are visiting rude cities. According to the Business Insider, Las Vegas is number 13 on the list of ‘Rudest Cities in America.

In October and November, Insider conducted a survey of more than 2,000 American adults, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in the U.S. from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

Standing at number 13, a total of 7.8 percent of respondents thought Las Vegas had the rudest inhabitants. According to the Business Insider, one fan was so rude in Las Vegas in March 2018 it prompted Elton John to walk offstage. According to a statement John released, the fan was putting his hands on the piano as he tried to play even after he asked him to stop, and then tried to take photos, interrupting his performance.

The rudest city in America, according to the survey, is New York City. It was rated rude by 34.3 percent of respondents, which was almost twice as much as the next highest city on the list, Los Angeles.

