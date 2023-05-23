LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing copper wire.

Detectives said that two people removed copper wire from a light pole on Lewis Avenue near Maryland Parkway on Friday, May 5. The two then left down an alleyway that connects Lewis to Bridger Avenue.

Photos captured from video cameras in the area can be seen below.

Source: Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit

If the public has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact Deputy City Marshal investigators at 702-229-3223 or e-mail mtutrone@LasVegasNevada.Gov. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com/ online.