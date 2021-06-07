Las Vegas inmate arrested on murder, kidnapping charges dies at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 44-year-old inmate who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 28, 2018 for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping died at University Medical Center, according to Metro police.

The inmate died on Saturday, June 5. Police said he was transported to the hospital on April 6, 2021 due to an illness and was admitted. During his stay in the hospital he was placed on house arrest and remained hospitalized until he died.

Police did not release the inmate’s name.