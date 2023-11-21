LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rolling Stones announced the legendary band will perform in Las Vegas in 2024 during a new 16-cities tour. This will be the second time in recent years.

The Stones will be in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium on May 11, 2024. According to the news release, fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith, and Ronnie playing their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Satisfaction,” Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and more as well as music from their new album “Hackney Diamonds.”

The group did a North American tour in 2021 and made a stop in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. (PT) on Dec. 1, 2023, at Ticketmaster.