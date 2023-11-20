LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A grieving wife spoke to 8 News Now, days after a crash near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard claimed the life of her husband.

The crash took place on Nov. 12, and days later, Katie De Los Reyes is preparing for 35-year-old Andrew’s funeral.

She told 8 News Now her husband was on his way to work at the Aria on the Las Vegas Strip at the time of the crash.

Andrew Yi was hit and killed in a crash near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard on Nov. 12, 2023 (Yi family)

“He was driving around 3 a.m. He works the graveyard shift and a drunk driver ran a red light and t-boned him,” she told 8 News Now on Monday.

Sean Cornwall, 49, was identified as the other driver by police and is accused of driving twice the speed limit and is also suspected of impairment, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Cornwall faces charges of DUI, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, possession of a dangerous drug, and failure to obey traffic laws, according to police.

“It was so preventable, pure negligence on someone’s part and he took the father of my children,” De Los Reyes expressed. “I would never want anyone to have to go through this.”

She described Andrew as a dedicated and supportive partner and father. She told 8 News Now he was declared brain dead, and the decision was made to take him off life support, his organs were later donated.

“He had severe brain trauma and that’s essentially what took his life,” she added. “At least three lives were saved by his kidney and liver.”

Road Safety Advocate Erin Breen acknowledged the severity of road fatalities across Las Vegas during a recent traffic safety event.

“We’ve had six fatalities in 48 hours and critical injuries in our community, not statewide but in our community,” she told 8 News Now. “We are already well over 325 fatalities on Oct. 31 and last year was our second highest record at 416, we could hit that again.”

Andrew’s funeral will be held in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday.

James Daversa, a family friend has organized a GoFundMe account on behalf of Andrew Yi’s family.