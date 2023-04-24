LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High Occupancy Vehicle, or HOV, lanes will be opened for all motorists for additional hours starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

HOV lanes will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for vehicles with at least one passenger. All motorists will be able to use the HOV lanes from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Nevada Transportation Board of Directors voted to change HOV lane hours on Monday, April 10. Previously, HOV lanes were restricted to vehicles with at least two people from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. since October 2022.

To implement new hours, NDOT crews will begin making changes to signage over the next few days. Starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, signs will be replaced on U.S. 95. Signs on I-15 will be replaced on Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27.

Changing signs on I-15 will require intermittent restrictions to lanes and medians or shoulders.

For more information on the HOV system in Nevada, visit NDOT’s website.