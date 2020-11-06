Las Vegas hotels produce half of total revenue for Wynn Resorts in third quarter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Third quarter operating revenue at Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas hotels was down 53.3 percent compared to 2019 as the company scaled back operations at Encore.

“Encore at Wynn Las Vegas adjusted its operating schedule to five days/four nights each week due to currently reduced customer demand levels. We are currently unable to determine when certain of these measures will be lifted,” the company said in a news release that included broader earnings statements.

Operating revenues were $186.7 million, down from $399.5 million.

That accounts for about half the company’s revenue as restrictions continue to limit business at resorts in Macau.

And it is a big improvement from the second quarter of this year, when the entire company produced about $85 million in revenue.

Encore Boston Harbor produced a healthy $116.7 million in revenue, down 33 percent from last year.

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited, issued this statement: