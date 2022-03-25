LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was taken into custody after shooting another woman inside a downtown Las Vegas hotel, Metro police said.

Brittney Valentine faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon for the incident inside the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

Police said they were called to the hotel around 9:40 a.m. Thursday after a woman came down to the hotel’s lobby, saying she was shot in the chest.

According to police, the victim and Valentine, who were on the same floor and were in hotel rooms near each other, got into an argument.

Video evidence obtained by police showed the victim and a man exit their room as Valentine walks by, police said. The trio then got into an argument. The victim steps into the doorway of Valentine’s room prior to the shooting, police said.

When speaking to police, the victim told officers the shooting might “have been karma” and “her mouth gets her in trouble often,” investigators said.

A judge set Valentine’s bail at $10,000.

The woman’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, police said.