LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed at Las Vegas resorts.

Two of the guests stayed at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino within the past 12 months and one guest recently stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino. Environmental samples taken at both properties tested positive for Legionella. And while recent samples taken at Caesars did not detect the bacteria, it did test positive earlier in the year, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Orleans already had two confirmed cases of Legionnaires disease earlier this year involving guests. That led to the resort doing a remediation of the property’s water system. Those two guests stayed at the hotel at separate times. One visited in Dec. 2022 and another was at the hotel in Jan. 2023.

Both facilities are cooperating with the Health District’s investigation and undergoing remediation and environmental testing to ensure the elimination of the bacteria to protect the health and safety of its guests. Steps to notify current guests of the potential for exposure and ways to minimize risk are underway,” stated the news release from the health district.

Symptoms of the disease usually begin within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches for up to two weeks after exposure.

The release said guests who stayed at The Orleans more than two weeks ago and have not developed symptoms are not at risk for the disease. Guests who do develop symptoms within 14 days of their stay should seek medical attention and alert their doctor of the potential exposure.

Guests who stayed at The Orleans dating back to Aug. 1, 2023, and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness to the health district using the survey in this link. For guests who stayed at Caesars from Aug. 1 to Aug. 23 and experienced symptoms, an illness can be reported at this link. More information on Legionnaires’ disease can be found at this link.