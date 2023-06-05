LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is hosting a hiring fair to fill hourly positions in Safekey and ReInvent programs.

The job fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 and 21 at 833 North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Those interested should bring their resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Walk-ins are welcome, but registering in advance is encouraged. Applying online will allow participants to self-schedule an interview time in advance.

Positions will average 19-25 hours per week and will have a pay range of $14 to $25 an hour.

Positions available will include:

Safekey/ReInvent After-School Program Site Assistant

Safekey/ ReInvent After-School Program Site Leader

Safekey/ ReInvent After-School Program Behavior Specialist & Site Lead Trainer

Position descriptions can be found at this link.

Position requirements are:

Minimum 18 years of age.

First-Aid and CPR certification at time of hire/reclassification.

Maintain the physical agility necessary to demonstrate and maintain sports and other recreational games and activities, move and maintain equipment, and other physical activities as needed to provide the safety, welfare, and security necessary.

Experience using technology such as iPad, printer, cell phone, and internet-based applications.

Formal and informal education or training that ensures the ability to read and write at a level necessary for successful job performance.

A high school diploma or high school equivalency credential, experience working with children in a group setting, and communication skills in more than one language are preferred.

Safekey and ReInvent after-school programs provide a safe environment for students to work on homework, have an afternoon snack, and engage in recreational activities. Both programs are offered on days that the Clark County School District holds classes.