LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With children’s hospitals out of space for new patients and pediatric intensive care units full, it may be necessary to send older kids to hospitals for adults, according to a Wednesday statement from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

Hospitals haven’t had to make such adjustments in diverting patients since COVID-19 surges, the NHA said.

While pediatric units are full — listed at 110% occupancy statewide — hospital occupancy overall is at 73%, and 75% for ICU.

NHA said older-aged kids — 15, 16, 17, or larger than 50Kg (110 pounds) — may be sent to designated beds on adult floors.

NHA said hospitals are currently at “warning” status because of the situation with pediatric respiratory illnesses including Rhinoviruses/Enteroviruses, RSV, COVID‐19 and influenza.

All the state’s pediatric care units are in Clark County, Washoe County and Carson City. There are 118 designated pediatric beds in Clark County, and the other 61 are in the Reno-Carson City area.