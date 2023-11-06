LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was a busy evening for culinary workers Monday night. Many prepared signs for a potential strike on Friday.

Workers will join the picket lines if they can’t reach contract agreements with the three Las Vegas casino giants; Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts properties.

The potential strike impacted 35,000 workers from bartenders to cocktails and food servers to bellmen, housekeepers, and more.

“The casinos are making a lot of money so why can’t we get a little slice of the pie,” Culinary Union Worker, Mercie Gonzalez said.

She has worked in the culinary industry for 16 years. She currently makes $22 an hour cleaning the Paris casino. Gonzales said that with inflation rising, she has to work a second job just to make ends meet.

“I have to work Uber, just to be able to have savings,” she added.

“I don’t feel secure living check to check.”

Other than higher wages, the workers want a fair workload balance while also obtaining secure health and pension benefits.

“Going on strike is going to be a huge sacrifice for us financially as far as our wages go, but it’s important that we take a stance,” Sinnary Un, who works as a housekeeper at Flamingo Hotel and Casino said.

Many of the workers have been prepping for months for this moment and said they are not backing down like Rory Kuykendall, who works as a bellman at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino.

“We’ve been in negotiations since April so that’s seven months. We are ready for whatever we have to do to get this contract,’ he added.

In total, the strike would impact 18 casino resorts on the Strip.