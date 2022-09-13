Hospitality Hero honoree Candice Ortiz is surprised by coworkers Friday, September 2, 2022, at NoMad. (Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority honored a local employee on the Las Vegas Strip.

Candace Ortiz received the LVCVA’s Hospitality Heroes Award on Tuesday.

Ortiz is the guest relations manager at NoMad Las Vegas and has worked for MGM Resorts International for more than a decade

The LVCVA’s Hospitality Heroes recognition program shines a spotlight on hospitality workers who go above and beyond in Southern Nevada, providing world-class experiences for our millions of visitors.

The recognition program has received nearly 300 online nominations since it launched last year. Winners receive an award and an “Only Vegas” gift bag that includes a staycation at a local resort.

Nominations for the next recognition will open on Oct. 1 and will be accepted through Oct. 31.