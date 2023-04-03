LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University Medical Center in Las Vegas announced its first and largest modernization project in its 92-year history.

The $55 million project funded by the UMC’s capital budget will modernize the entire hospital campus.

The upgrades include two new healing gardens, new lighting, new signage, new landscaping, and a new entrance off Shadow Lane. They will also upgrade the parking lots and improve pedestrian access.

Rendering of final project. (Source: UMC)

The project was delayed by the pandemic, but now it’s back on target according to UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling.

“We’ve been planning this project for a few years probably about six years,” Van Houweling said.

He said construction should take about three years and the hospital will remain open during construction with minimal disruption to patients and those that work at UMC.

The project is expected to be completed before UMC’s 100th birthday. Construction starts on Tuesday, April 4th with an estimated completion by the summer of 2025.