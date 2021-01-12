Las Vegas honors Sheldon Adelson with marquee tribute tonight at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas and its many resorts are paying tribute to Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson with a coordinated marquee tribute.

Adelson died Monday night in California from complications related to his treatment, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

PARTICIPATING RESORTS

Caesars Entertainment

MGM Resorts

Boyd Gaming

Station Casinos

Strat

Circa, north wall digital board

FSE, running shows at 5:08, 5:18, 5:28, 5:38, 5:48, 5:58p for two minutes each time

Westgate

Cosmopolitan

Resorts World

Sahara

OYO

In addition to the marquee tribute, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which includes The Palazzo tower will dim its exterior lights to honor its founder whose impact will live on in the Las Vegas community and around the world.