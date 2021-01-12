Las Vegas honors Sheldon Adelson with marquee tribute tonight at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas and its many resorts are paying tribute to Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson with a coordinated marquee tribute.
Adelson died Monday night in California from complications related to his treatment, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.
PARTICIPATING RESORTS
- Caesars Entertainment
- MGM Resorts
- Boyd Gaming
- Station Casinos
- Strat
- Circa, north wall digital board
- FSE, running shows at 5:08, 5:18, 5:28, 5:38, 5:48, 5:58p for two minutes each time
- Westgate
- Cosmopolitan
- Resorts World
- Sahara
- OYO
In addition to the marquee tribute, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which includes The Palazzo tower will dim its exterior lights to honor its founder whose impact will live on in the Las Vegas community and around the world.