Las Vegas celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 38th annual MLK Day Parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a remarkable civil rights leader. Las Vegas celebrated with the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade this Monday morning.

Thousands lined 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas. Politicians, high school marching bands and even the Vegas Golden Knights drumline.

The parade brought people of all ages and backgrounds together, reflecting on Dr. King’s vision and his impact around the world.

“They helped me put together these signs. I’m Brazilian and immigrants we were fighting a lot of oppression in Brazil,” said Cristiane Mersch, spectator.

“I’m not gonna cry, but I am getting a little emotional. I do love just what he has done for everybody,” said Cassandra Crooms, spectator.

The parade started in Las Vegas 38 years ago. The theme this year: “Living the dream – the time is right to do what’s right.”

Today’s parade was a family affair for many including a local grandmother and granddaughter. It was also a learning experience.

8 News Now Reporter, Orko Manna, caught up with the Williams family who says they’re hoping to pass on that legacy to the next generation.

Robbie Williams says it’s important for her 10-year-old granddaughter, Trinity, to understand that MLK Day isn’t just a day without school, its a celebration of diversity and culture.

Most importantly, it’s a way to recognize the crucial work done by Dr. King. The whole experience is meant to be an education on equality.

“My granddaughter, she’s the up and coming future, and so it’s very important for her to understand the foundation of what we have gone through and what we stand for, and it’s love and unity,” said Robbie Williams.

Robbie is a member of the historically black sorority Delta Sigma Theta. The organization performed at today’s parade and Robbie hopes to pass on the feeling of empowerment these black women put on display.

Robbie and her granddaughter Trinity had such a great time today, they plan on making the parade an annual tradition for their family.

What’s promising, the trip was Trinity’s idea.

“She really was behind me getting here today!” added Robbie Williams

It’s all because of that famous speech.

“I have a dream, that one day, this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“His dream for us to be free…,” added Trinity.

Robbie says young ones still have a lot to learn and Trinity knows the fight for justice is not over.

“They need to understand where they’re coming from and where they are at this point,” added Robbie Williams.

“A lot of work to do,” said Trinity Williams.

SLIDESHOW OF THE SIGHTS AND SOUND FROM THE MLK DAY PARADE