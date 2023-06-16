LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada ranks near the top in the country for the number of women murdered by men, and for victims in these situations, it’s not easy to just walk away.

There were two recent incidents law enforcement described as murder-suicides where a woman was killed by her significant other.

“We know that survivors are most at risk when they’ve left. When they’re planning to leave, getting ready to leave, and they’ve left the relationship,” Liz Ortenburger, the chief executive officer of SafeNest, said.

SafeNest offers an emergency shelter and crisis hotline.

Ortenburger said most of the perpetrators and victims experienced domestic violence as children. She recommends investing early, starting in school, to break that cycle.

“Supporting our kids at every level that they need it, and really investing in our children, and traumatized children in general,” Ortenburger said.

Besides Thursday’s kidnapping and murder, North Las Vegas Police reported a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

Police said the man and woman had been dating when he shot her and then killed himself.

North Las Vegas police identified the victim on Friday as Ariez Eldridge, 22, and the alleged shooter as Gregory Ford, 18.

The National Coalition of Domestic Violence ranked Nevada in 2017 as fourth in the nation for homicides against women.

“If we rank that high with domestic violence and homicides, our community needs to be involved, and we need to be aware,” Linda Perez, chief executive officer of the Shade Tree said.

Perez added that her organization is committed to highlighting the problem of domestic violence in Clark County.

Nevada state data from last year shows 71% of domestic violence victims are women.

An overwhelming number of offenders, 15,500 are described as a boyfriend or girlfriend; former boyfriend or girlfriend; spouse, ex-spouse; or common-law spouse.

In only 2% of domestic violence cases in 2022 was a handgun used, according to the state’s data.

A domestic violence survivor herself, Perez said to be free of judgment if you want to help a loved one in such a situation.

“Don’t attack them. Don’t question them. You know, ‘you’re better than that.’ Reach out to one of us as a resource, and we can kind of talk to you,” Perez of the Shade Tree said.

On average, there are about 100,000 911 calls a year in Clark County, reporting domestic violence, according to SafeNest.

If you believe you’re in a crisis, you can call SafeNest’s 24/7 hotline at 702-646-4981.