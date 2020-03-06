Las Vegas homicide suspect arrested in Minnesota

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KLAS) — A suspect is now in custody in Minnesota following a homicide in Las Vegas last week. Police say the homicide happened on February 28, 2020.

60-year-old Mark Dooey, from Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, was located after police spotted a suspicious vehicle at a Flying J Truck Stop in Webster Township, Minnesota around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After checking the registration, they found the vehicle was registered to Dooey, who was wanted in connection with a homicide here in Las Vegas.

Officers attempted to make contact with Dooey in the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Police then used non-lethal tactics, including chemical aerosol, to try and get Dooey to exit his vehicle. Finally, at 11:55 p.m. officers enter the vehicle and extracted him.

Dooey is currently in stable condition at a Minnesota hospital, and will later be transported to the Rice County Jail. There, he will be held on the Nevada homicide warrant, pending an extradition hearing.