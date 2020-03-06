Breaking News
Nevada person, ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

Las Vegas homicide suspect arrested in Minnesota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KLAS) — A suspect is now in custody in Minnesota following a homicide in Las Vegas last week. Police say the homicide happened on February 28, 2020.

60-year-old Mark Dooey, from Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, was located after police spotted a suspicious vehicle at a Flying J Truck Stop in Webster Township, Minnesota around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After checking the registration, they found the vehicle was registered to Dooey, who was wanted in connection with a homicide here in Las Vegas.

Officers attempted to make contact with Dooey in the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Police then used non-lethal tactics, including chemical aerosol, to try and get Dooey to exit his vehicle. Finally, at 11:55 p.m. officers enter the vehicle and extracted him.

Dooey is currently in stable condition at a Minnesota hospital, and will later be transported to the Rice County Jail. There, he will be held on the Nevada homicide warrant, pending an extradition hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories