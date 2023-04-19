LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Piles of trash, hordes of broken-down vehicles, and frequent occurrences of violence have neighbors in the east valley questioning why law enforcement has not intervened with two homeowners.

In a neighborhood off Charleston and Lamb boulevards, two homes directly next to each other are collecting mounds of garbage.

Chairs, overflowing trashcans and power equipment sprawled out across one East Valley home (KLAS)

Old cars parked outside the garage with no proper garage door. (KLAS)

The homes causing concern side-by-side in an east valley neighborhood (KLAS)

Multiple cars with noticeable damage parked on the driveway and around one of the homes causing concerns (KLAS)

8newsnow.com visited both properties on Wednesday morning and witnessed several people working on cars, mounted on cement bricks with no wheels, parked in the driveways and street outside of both homes.

When 8 News Now visited a week ago, it was the same sight. The surrounding homes did not have the same collection of trash or cars.

Neighbors 8 News Now spoke with on Wednesday said they are unsure how to tell who lives there and who is simply spending the night.

Almost all of the neighbors who spoke to 8newsnow.com indicated people sleep in the broken cars outside.

Though several neighbors declined to speak about their concerns on camera in fear of retaliation, Sheridan Shumate, who lives nearby, said he is tired of the violence he believes stems from the properties and the objects blown into the street.

“It’s like carts, broken up carts, things like that. Whatever, just, mutilated metal objects, laying out in the street or rolled out into the street,” Shumate shared while looking at the neighboring properties. “It’s beyond excessive.”

He said he purchased a doorbell camera in hopes of catching some of the fights, and fireworks he said are shot off late at night from the properties. He also added that those properties are continuously parking broken cars in front of his home for days at a time.

Shumate also told 8newsnow.com that firework debris lands on his and other neighbors’ homes and that the broken cars parked outside his house typically leak oil.

When he tried to contact law enforcement, he said, “They can get them for the violations that are on the public property. On their property, they cannot.”

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) representative confirmed this dilemma. They added that despite “multiple calls” to address these houses, the homeowners are allowing these “guests” to stay on the property, which, as such, is not considered trespassing.

When 8newsnow.com spoke to one man who claimed to live at one of the properties, he acknowledged drug use and mental health concerns are common amongst those residing there. But, they could not specify how many people lived there.

A Clark County representative additionally confirmed both properties have open cases against them for violations regarding outside storage, waste accumulation, and prohibited vehicle repair.

The LVMPD representative said they too are working with code enforcement to address some of the issues.

Neighbors, like Shumate, said the problem has been long-standing but has long seen a solution.

“I’ve been here a year and a half and nothing’s changed,” Shumate said. “I’m not anyone to tell someone what to do on their property, that’s a hard line for me, you know? But, they are definitely impacting everyone else.”