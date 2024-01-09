LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homes in Las Vegas held their value over the past year in Las Vegas, but sales lagged badly with rising interest rates that kept many people out of a market they just couldn’t afford.

A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) said 2023 was the slowest year for local home sales in at least a decade. The slow pace of sales was attributed to rising interest rates and a shortage of homes in the Southern Nevada market.

“It was good to see interest rates coming back down late in the year,” Merri Perry, who began her term leading LVR in January, said. “That helps more buyers afford a home. While we still need more homes on the market, many national experts are predicting at least some increase in the housing supply as we get into 2024. That should help buyers and help us sell more homes.”

Perry said a persistently tight housing supply in 2023 helped prop up home prices.

The median price of a single-family Las Vegas home closed the year at $449,900, just $100 lower than the previous month. Prices have stayed between $440,000 and $450,000 for the past eight months. Condominiums and townhomes dropped $5,000 since the previous month and are now at $270,000. Condos have also been staying with a predictable range — $270,000 to $275,500 over the past nine months, with a single exception when they shot up to a record $287,000 in August.

Compared to a year ago, single-family homes were 5.9% higher than December 2022 ($425,000) and prices for condos and townhomes were 9.3% higher ($246,950).

Prices reported by LVR do not include new home sales or home sold by their owners. They include only homes sold through LVR’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The median price is the one in the middle — half are higher and half are lower.

LVR reported a total of 29,069 sales of existing local homes, condos and townhomes during 2023. That was down from 2022, when LVR reported 35,584 total sales. That followed a record year for existing local home sales in 2021, when LVR reported 50,010 total properties were sold — the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 local properties selling in a year. It topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales.

According to LVR, 2023 marked the fewest local property sales since at least 2014, when LVR reported 35,096 total sales, and likely since the Great Recession.

Cash sales climbed in 2023, accounting for 28.8% of sales in December. That’s up from 22.2% in December 2022, but well below the May 2013 cash

buyer peak of 59.5%. High levels of cash sales are usually an indicator that investors are active in the market.