LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood.

David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.



“I actually step down on this part here and put my whole heel through like this, he told 8 News Now. “It’s three to four feet deep down there it would have sliced my leg pretty good.”

Round said he has made multiple calls to the company but has had no luck thus far.

“Each time we get a hold of them they say someone comes out looks at it, spray paints it again, and says it will be done in a couple of weeks, and nothing ever happens,” he said.

The back and forth between Rounds and the company has lasted nearly four months. When 8 News Now contacted the company, they sent, in part, the following response.



(Photo credit: Victoria Saha/ KLAS)

“Every project is important to us, and we want to get this done as quickly as possible. We are waiting on a permit from Clark County to do the work.”

Until work actually happens, Rounds is scared the spray paint and cones around the box won’t be enough.

“We have a lot of kids and pets in the neighborhood running around,” Rounds said, “it’s a huge danger to my family.”

Century Link has since placed coverage over the fixture.