LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts say housing prices are stabilizing in Las Vegas and around the country as summer heats up.

A year after a hot market peaked and prices started a steep decline, prices of existing homes aren’t moving as much. Just like what’s happening around the U.S., higher mortgage rates kept prices steady through strong demand and a tight housing supply.

Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) reports that the median price of a single-family home was $440,990 in June, down $1,130 from the price in May. Prices of condos and townhomes were unchanged at $275,000.

“After increasing gradually for a couple of months, it looks like local home prices have hit a plateau – at least for now,” said LVR President Lee Barrett. “The number of homes being sold and available for sale were also remarkably similar from the previous month. Builders are doing what they can to bring more new homes to market, but we still need more homes available for sale.”

The market is just 13 months past its peak, when the median price for a home was $482,000 and condos/townhomes hit $285,000.

The prices reported by LVR are only for existing homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS). New construction is not included. The median price is the one in the middle — half are higher and half are lower.

Overall, fewer homes are being sold. LVR reported a total of 2,939 homes, condos and townhomes sold in June. Compared to June of last year, sales were down 14.1% for homes and 12.2% for condos and townhomes.

About a quarter of all sales were cash — down 34.2% from a year ago. Cash buyers were highest a decade ago, when 59.5% of sales involved cash buyers.

Sales aren’t going through nearly as quickly as last year. In June, 81.3% of homes sold within 60 days. For condos/townhomes, it was 82.6%. A year ago, an ultracompetitive market saw 95.4% of homes selling within 60 days, and 96.0% of condos/townhomes sold within 60 days.