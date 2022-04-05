LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A home burglary led to a house fire, and the alleged suspects are caught on camera seconds before.



The incident happened early Sunday morning at a home near Nellis and Tropicana on Danica Way.



“Everything just looks like from a horror movie,” said Javier Luna, who shares the home with his girlfriend and her daughter.

“Basically we thought it was breaking and entering and once we got here and our family members saw through the window, they were surprised everything was trashed, everything was burnt,” he said.



Luna and his girlfriend were away last weekend with poor cell service, once they had access to their phone their ring camera showed a video of two people in their backyard.



The suspects are seen peeking through the back window and then turning the camera around.



After stealing their laptop and iPad, fire officials tell Luna the suspects set the fire in the living room, a space he and his family loved.

“We would just eat here and spend most of our time here, now to see it like this is sad, I wouldn’t want anyone to go through this,” Luna said.



The melted couch and charred walls are now a reminder that those moments have now become memories.



“It is evil we would have been ok if they stole a couple things,” he said.



Luna said the estimated cost of the damage is $300,000 and he was able to file a police report which showed the incident is considered arson. Clark County Fire Department is also continuing its investigation.



The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover costs. If you are interested in helping the family click HERE.