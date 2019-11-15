Las Vegas holiday events and light shows for 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season.

Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel’s Chocolate Wonderland

Experience the annual light display that features a beautifully lit 3-acre cactus garden with 1-million lights. The display is open nightly until 10 p.m. from Nov. 5 to Jan. 5. There are visits from Santa every Friday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Click here for details.

Ethel M. Chocolate Holiday Cactus Garden

Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest

The Magical Forest is turned into a winter wonderland as it celebrates 29 years with hundreds of dazzling trees, concessions and winter-themed carnival games. Buddy The Elf and crew will be part of the festivities this year. It is open from Nov. 29 – Jan. 4. Click here for details.

Photo Credit: Opportunity Village

Glittering Lights

The display is a drive-thru experience where visitors can see millions of twinkling lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A live nativity will be featured. The admission cost is $20 – $30 per vehicle or you can ride the Santa Tram if you prefer not to drive. The display is open from Nov. 9 to Jan 6. Click here for details.

Cosmopolitian Ice Rink

The ice rink returns on Nov. 20 when the Boulevard Pool transforms into a holiday spectacle high above the Las Vegas Strip. Visitors can enjoy roof-top ice skating, roasting s’mores and light snow showers. Open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. The rink is open through Jan. 5. There are special hours on some dates. Prices vary but entry around the rink is free. Click here for more information.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

Starting Dec. 7, you can also check out the holiday exhibit featuring a themed Botanical Garden at Bellagio. It features hundreds of plants and flowers in a glamorous winter holiday theme. The event is free and often a favorite spot to take photos.

Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin offers the annual Holiday Parade every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 21. The parade features snow, floats inspired by holiday movies, and music. Click here for parade information. Rock Rink also opens starting Nov. 15. It’s located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. A holiday train is also offering rides. Click here for a sneak peek of the parade.

Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade (KLAS-TV)

Las Vegas Great Santa Run

People dress up as Santa for this annual event and run or walk through downtown Las Vegas to raise money for Opportunity Village. It’s believed to be the largest gathering of Santas in the world. The event kicks off Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. with the run starting at 10 a.m. Registration includes a Santa suit and is $45 on the day of the race. Click here for more information.

Santa in the Shark Reef

Santa will be in the shipwreck at the Shark Reef Aquarium inside Mandalay Bay. Paid guests under 12 will receive a treat and complimentary photo with Santa. Santa is there the first three Saturdays and Sundays in December from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also make a special appearance on Dec. 24. Santa also swims with the sharks at 4 p.m. on those days. Click here for details.

The Nutcracker

The Smith Center features it yearly holiday tradition of the classic tale, “The Nutcracker.” The shows are Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, along with Dec. 19 through Dec. 24. Click here for more information on tickets.

Las Vegas Philharmonic

“A Classic Holiday” will be featured with vocals and seasonal melodies that capture the spirit of the holiday season. The shows are on Saturday, Dec. 7. There are two performances (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.). Click here for more information. There is also a Baroque Holiday – Handel’s Messiah on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

City of Henderson Winterfest 2019

Winterfest is at the Henderson Events Plaza on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. This year the theme is Winter Blue Edition and includes lot of family-friendly activities such as a tree lighting ceremony, live entertainment, fireworks, Santa and food vendors. The event is free and starts with the tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. and opens again on Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. There is an evening light parade at 5 p.m. Click here for more details.

Springs Preserve Holiday Express

Take a ride on the Holiday Express at Springs Preserve. There’s also Santa’s magical village, photos with Santa, holiday crafts, cookie decorating and more. It’s open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 6 through Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Click here for more information.

Pajama Train

Ride on the Pajama Train with Santa and his elves for stories, hot chocolate, and cookies. Seats are all reserved. Train rides are: Nov. 29 and 30th. Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, and the 23rd. Tickets sold online only.

Cowabunga Bay Christmas Town

The water park will transform into a winter wonderland with entertainment, decorations, lights and family activities. Expect holiday magic under the Mistletoe Skating Rink, Polar Express Train Ride and 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill. Open daily from Nov. 29 – Dec. 31. Admission is $20. Click here for more details.