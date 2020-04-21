Las Vegas hit hardest of major tourism markets during COVID-19 shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report puts Las Vegas at the top of the list of metro areas paying the highest price in the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workforce in the metro area comprising Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise township — home to the Las Vegas Strip — relies on retail, leisure and hospitality for 39% of all jobs. That includes 109,300 retail workers and 294,100 leisure and hospitality workers, according to Volusion.

Previous reports have shown similar analysis, but without focusing on major metro areas. Data that showed impacts statewide have shown Nevada among the hardest hit. But some studies have given weight to smaller communities that are tourism focused — but not on the same scale as places like Las Vegas.

Volusion, a company that helps businesses thrive in the online marketplace, lists the cities with the workforces hardest hit by this shutdown:

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL New Orleans-Metairie, LA Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Jacksonville, FL Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Raleigh-Cary, NC Tucson, AZ Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

The unemployment numbers available up to now have not told the entire story, since the Strip shut down on March 17. When April’s jobless reports show more, the numbers are likely to dwarf anything the city has seen previously.

Reno is listed at No. 15 in an analysis of mid-size markets, and St. George, Utah, is No. 11 on the list of small cities.

