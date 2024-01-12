LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Complete Streets program will be making a splash in the Historic Westside this year, and work is expected to begin soon on a highly anticipated vocational training project. For tennis players, Lorenzi Park is getting a facelift and a few more courts.

8 News Now’s continuing series on Public Works projects moves to Ward 5, where a couple of projects are getting ready to begin. Las Vegas is spending millions of dollars on design and construction this year, bringing improvements to parks and transportation infrastructure citywide.

Complete Streets

(Courtesy, City of Las Vegas)

The downtown area already has a few — easy to spot because of bike lanes painted in green. Now Complete Streets are coming to another part of town. “We have Complete Streets improvements going on in multiple corridors in the Historic Westside,” Public Works Director Joey Paskey told the City Council last week. “These projects were identified in the Hundred Plan to help reconnect the community, serve as gateways to the community and create safe spaces for people to explore whether they’re walking, biking, rolling or driving.”

Design work for Bonanza Road, Washington Avenue, F Street and H Street is expected to begin this spring, so it will be awhile until residents see traffic disruptions for construction. Projects on Bonanza Road and F Street have $2 million in design funding, and projects for Washington Avenue and H Street have $3 million.

(Courtesy, City of Las Vegas)

On the other hand, Lake Mead Boulevard between Simmons and Losee is about to get started. Design work is done and construction should begin in the spring. The big project — a joint effort between Las Vegas and North Las Vegas — will cost a total of $47 million, including a landscaped median, street repaving, traffic signal upgrades and pedestrian safety crossings. Local fuel tax and sanitation funds from both cities are funding the work, which will take 18 months to complete.

Westside Education & Training Center

(Courtesy, City of Las Vegas)

Construction on a $13.2 million project at the Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave., is expected to begin in a couple of months. “This is an exciting project with the Westside Education & Training Center,” Paskey said. “The design and construction that’s going to include a health care laboratory, conference rooms, computer laboratories, offices and also vocational classrooms for manufacturing and construction in partnership with College of Southern Nevada.” The city has $6.9 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce for the project, and design is “99% complete,” Paskey said. The projecte is supposed to go to bid early this year.

Lorenzi Park tennis court expansion

(Courtesy, City of Las Vegas)

A $3.5 million project will add a permanent tennis clubhouse and three new courts at Lorenzi Park, just west of Rancho Drive and Washington. The existing 10 courts will be resurfaced. Design on the project is about half complete, and there’s no timeline for the project yet as the city awaits funding that it has secured through the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

The map above will be updated to show the locations of projects from this series, which began Monday and will go through Saturday. Ward 5 is shown below shaded in gray:

MONDAY: Ward 1 projects at Cragin-Hinson Park, a new dog park at Rancho and Oakey, the Charleston Heights Arts Center and Fire Station 103.

TUESDAY:Ward 2 projects at Pavilion Center Pool, Darling Tennis Center, Summerlin Parkway pedestrian bridges and Summerlin streetlight conversions.

WEDNESDAY:Ward 3 projects on Stewart Avenue, at East Las Vegas Family Park, in the Arts District and a feasibility study to demolish Chuck Minker rec center.

THURSDAY: Ward 4 projects at Police Memorial Park, Durango Hills Active Adult Center and traffic light projects.

Coming Saturday: Ward 6 projects