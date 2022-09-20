LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High school students across Clark County are expected to stage a walkout this week in hopes of bringing awareness to climate change justice.

Students at six high schools including Clark High School, Palo Verde High School, Coronado High School, Nevada State High School, Advanced Technologies Academy, and West Career and Technical Academy are all set to participate in a peaceful protest on Friday, Sept. 23, at 12 p.m.

The Sunrise Movement Las Vegas Hub, a youth-led and youth-founded organization will participate in organizing and supporting student-led demonstrations.

The goal of the movement is to demonstrate the international demand for action from leaders to address climate change with policies commensurate with the scientific consensus put forth by the United Nations International Panel of Climate Change (IPCC).

8 News Now spoke with some of the students including Sarah Park a Clark High School Student, who said the side effects of global warming are of great concern across the state of Nevada, especially due to the hot and dry climate.

“We thought it was really important that Las Vegas had a chapter because it is the fastest warming city in the nation. Here at Clark we are going to be gathering students to walk out in front of the Clark High School sign and we are going to have an MC chant rally, and it will be peaceful.”

The Clark County School Board trustees gave students the approval to stage the walkout.

An additional demonstration is expected to be held on Friday at 6 p.m. outside the federal courthouse.