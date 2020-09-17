Las Vegas Heart Walk goes digital for Sept. 26 fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk is going digital this year, encouraging exercise while emphasizing safety against COVID-19.

The event is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 26.

To sign up, go to www2.heart.org. This year’s goal for Las Vegas is raising $320,000.

The Heart Walk raises funds to save lives from the heart disease and stroke. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the US, and strokes are No. 5.

Options to participate as an individual or as part of a team are available, and the AHA has plenty of suggestions on how to get exercise under social distancing guidelines, including setting up a circuit at home.

You are working really hard to raise funds for the American Heart Association through the #HeartWalk. Don't forget to check out the reward center on your Heart Walk page to select a thank you gift. pic.twitter.com/cwSY8xYxts — American Heart Association Nevada (@AHANevada) September 14, 2020

The AHA also encourages companies to get involved. More than 15,000 companies nationwide participate each year, according to the AHA website.

Funds raised in the Heart Walk are put to work developing solutions. “You help fund lifesaving science. Science that can create an artificial heart valve. Prevent a stroke. Put scientific advances into doctors’ hands. Correct heart defects in newborn babies. And someday, find a cure for high blood pressure. Science that can teach us all how to live longer and healthier,” the AHA says.