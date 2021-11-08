Las Vegas group preserves the art of Calligraphy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a Las Vegas group that strives to preserve the art of calligraphy writing.

Texts, emails, voice messages, and Zooms are not for everyone. This is especially true for a group of Las Vegas ladies who have formed a club focusing on the art of calligraphy.

“When things are neat and tidy and colorful and beautiful, I get joy from it,” Cindy Creighton said.

The group members call themselves the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes and meet every few months to hone their handwriting skills.

At the beginning of November the group gathered in person for the first time since the pandemic started, working and collaborating on different styles of art. “I started doing calligraphy 30 years ago,” Creighton said. “It becomes writing on an envelope and you just want to do it more.”

The Scribes feel the skill of handwriting and art of calligraphy is slowly getting lost on newer generations. The members also subscribe to it being a form of expression, creativity, and showing a flourish in their lives.

With each manicured stroke, the Scribes hope to save it from going extinct like other forms of communication over the eons.

Scribe member Nancy Sampson simply summed it up by saying, “It is a fading skill and it shouldn’t be.”