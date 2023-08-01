Las Vegas (KLAS) — As students go back to the classroom, doctors recommend staying up to date on vaccinations, but a Las Vegas group is concerned about underserved communities getting access to them.

8 News Now reporter Ozzy Mora visited The Neighborhood Clinic just north of Downtown Las Vegas. It said it’s making sure kids in the most vulnerable places get the shots they need for free.

For the first time since its opening in November of 2022, the clinic’s nurse practitioner Chrisy Etheridge said the clinic will be offering immunizations for all school-age children in Las Vegas.

“The underserved are very hesitant for vaccines right now,” she said. “We are developing a program that we can start administering vaccines to all of these clients that typically don’t have easy access to primary care.”

Etheridge said there has been an increase in children and families that need vaccinations, specifically in the places the group serves.

“We serve the Las Vegas Rescue Mission clients,” Etheridge said.

Most of the families and kids seen are unhoused and don’t have access to transportation.

“We are going to start seeing them for catching up on all of their school vaccinations,” she says.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, back-to-school vaccinations are increasing. It nearly doubled the number for 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

The health district said that from January 1 to July 13, 7,611 children were vaccinated.

For 2023, during the same time period, 13,884 children were vaccinated.

It said it’s working to increase outreach efforts to underserved communities.

Maricres Crisler with First Med Health and Wellness tells 8 News Now they are also working to fill the need.

“Uninsured patients and the underserved communities really need care so that’s what we do at First Med,” Crisler said.

The nonprofit provides mental health and primary health care.

“We dedicate ourselves to render service not solely for the uninsured, but the homeless,” she said.

First Med has four locations in the Valley people in need can go for health care services. The health district did want to add that they partner with the Clark County School District to administer vaccinations in high schools and at the CCSD support center, which is a walk-in clinic that serves new residents of Clark County.