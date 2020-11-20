Las Vegas Great Santa Run will run scavenger hunt contest for virtual participants

LAS VEGAS — I spy with my little eye … Circle K, Great Clips, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, and Pinkbox Doughnuts! For this year’s virtual Las Vegas Great Santa Run — Opportunity Village is welcoming Santa runners, elves, and anyone from all across the Las Vegas valley and beyond to compete in the Scavenger Hunt Contest, the final social media campaign of the season.

“During this challenging year, we’ve had so many community partners step up to the plate and support the wonderful people with disabilities we serve at Opportunity Village,” said Casey Parisi, Race Director. “This Scavenger Hunt Contest is a way for us to thank and highlight those businesses while also giving the public a chance to win great prizes during the holidays.”

From Nov. 19 thru Dec. 20, Las Vegas Great Santa Run and Opportunity Village supporters are encouraged to visit and take selfies in front of one – or all – of the event’s sponsor locations to enter for a chance to win prizes.

Non-locals can also participate in their areas around the country where the four businesses are located. Two social media winners will be selected randomly in a drawing and notified of their win after Dec. 23.

Race registration is not required to enter, and the number of entries depends on how many locations each participant visits and posts about on social media. One sponsor visit – or photo – equals a single entry, whereas 10 entries will be given to the competitors that take photos at all locations.

Participants are asked to post their picture(s) publicly on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using #LVSantaRun and tagging the Santa Run pages.

No social media? Contestants can also send their pictures to SantaRun@opportunityvillage.org along with the name of the location(s) visited.

The virtual Las Vegas Great Santa Run will take place Dec. 5-26 and can be completed at any convenient location. Participants can register for $30 and find details on the race’s I Run For campaign and Fundraising and Pet Costume contests at LVSantaRun.com.

Online registration ends Sunday, Nov. 29. All registrations include a Santa suit (while supplies last), a finishers’ medal, a virtual goody bag, a custom print-at-home race bib, and the opportunity to be a part of one of the largest gatherings of Santas in the world.

All funds raised from the Las Vegas Great Santa Run go back into the programs and services at Opportunity Village.