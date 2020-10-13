Las Vegas Great Santa Run offers prizes to top fundraisers in virtual event

Participants head towards the start of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run Saturday, December 1, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is going virtual this year and offering a new fundraising competition that offers prizes to the top three fundraisers.

The Santa run is one of Opportunity Village’s largest single-day fundraiser and the goal this year is to raise $15,000.

The fundraiser competition is open now through Dec. 20, 2020. Not only will the three top fundraisers receive prizes, anyone who raises more than $100 will be automatically entered into a drawing for additional prizes. In addition, any donations made through the fundraiser will be matched — up to $1 million — by one of Opportunity Village’s partners.

“As the world navigates COVID-19, we at Opportunity Village thought it would be a great idea to create a fun incentive for our runners that would also benefit the wonderful people we serve,” said Casey Parisi, Race Director. “We’re thankful for all of our sponsors and community partners for stepping up and donating items that will surely make this a can’t-miss contest.”

To enter the fundraising competition, visit LVSantaRun.com and click the green “fundraise” button at the top of the page. Prizes include staycations, dining experiences, Las Vegas Aces autographed memorabilia and gear and gas gift cards from the event’s presenting sponsor, Circle K.

Even if you’re not running the race this year, you can be part of a fundraising team to raise money to support adults with disabilities.

For more information about the Las Vegas Great Santa Run or to become a sponsor, please email santarun@opportunityvillage.org.

The virtual Las Vegas Great Santa Run will take place Dec. 5-26 and can be completed anywhere at any time. Register for $30 and join the race’s “I Run For” campaign at LVSantaRun.com. All registrations include a Santa suit (while supplies last), a finishers’ medal, a virtual goody bag, a custom print-at-home race bib and the opportunity to be a part of one of the largest gatherings of Santas in the world.