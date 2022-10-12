LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most wonderful fun run of the year has opened its registration for the season. The Las Vegas Great Santa Run, held in Downtown Las Vegas, will be held in-person on Saturday, Dec. 3, or virtually any time between Dec. 3-24.

Those interested in registering can do so on the run’s website. Registration is $45 per person.

The in-person race on Dec. 3 will include a pre-show under the Fremont Street Experience starting at 8 a.m. Participants will then take on the 5K or 1-mile run and finish at the Llama Lot for festivities featuring a variety of food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.

Runners and walkers for both versions of the race will receive a medal, race bib, swag bag, and Santa suit (while supplies last.)

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run raises funds and awareness for Opportunity Village, which provides opportunities, enrichment, and support to over 3,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families.