Las Vegas Great Santa Run going virtual this year

Participants head towards the start of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run Saturday, December 1, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Great Santa Run which takes place every December will be going virutual this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular annual event, in its 16th year, is the biggest single-day fundraiser for Opportunity Village and attracted more than 6,600 participants last year.

People who want to take part this year will receive a medal, downloadable bib, swag bag and Santa suit and can compete in the 5K or 1-mile course of their choosing from Dec. 5 – Dec. 26, 2020. You must register at this link by July 30. The fee is $30.

Opportunity Village, which helps support 2,000 locals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is encouraging participants to have family and friends take part in the run and create fundraisers.

Last year’s run attracted people from 43 states and six countries. The holiday event is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Volunteer help will also be needed leading up to the event, to learn more about these opportunities click here.