Las Vegas grant program applications are open up to $5K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas’ annual Neighborhood Partners Fund (NPF) grant application process is opening on Jan. 31.

The NPF grant offers registered neighborhood associations in Las Vegas the chance to apply for up to $5,000 to help their neighborhoods with projects related to community improvement, such as community gardens, murals, or senior citizen safety programs.

The program requires neighborhood associations match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time, or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. These projects must take place within city limits and neighborhood boundaries, and include direct resident involvement in all phases.

Applicants are encouraged to attend one of five workshops scheduled to learn about the program. These workshops will be offered in person at the following times and locations:

Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.

at Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave. Thursday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

A virtual workshop will also be held Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. through WebEx. Those interested in attending virtually must email their name, the name of their neighborhood or homeowners association, and their email address to NPF@LasVegasNevada.gov. Once city residency has been verified, an email invitation to the meeting will be sent to your inbox.

All workshops will have Spanish-speaking staff present.

Applications open Jan. 31, and all applicants must submit a pre-application by Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The deadline for full application submissions is Sunday, Apr. 24. Applicants can submit their applications through ZoomGrants.

Following submission, all applicants will be required to make a five-minute presentation of their projects to the NPF Board and respond to questions. Funding recommendations from the NPF Board on these projects will be presented to the City Council for final approval at the Jul. 20 City Council meeting.

Detailed grant requirements can be found through this link. For more information, call 702-229-2346 or email NPF@LasVegasNevada.gov.