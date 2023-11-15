LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula 1 takes center stage in an update to Apple’s Maps app that highlights the forthcoming race in Las Vegas.

As the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix gets ready for the green flag for the first time in the entertainment capital of the world, visitors will have new ways to visualize not just the track, but also the pit building on their iPhones thanks to a Wednesday update from Apple to the California company’s Maps platform.

In a Wednesday update, the track route and a detailed city experience of the F1 pit building were added to the app. The update does not require any software download and was available immediately upon release.

The detailed city experience includes 3D renderings of the pit building, with F1 vehicles inside their garages on display. The addition joins the already-developed detailed city experience versions of Las Vegas icons like the Bellagio fountains, the Luxor pyramid, Allegiant Stadium, and Sphere.

“Maps also offers dozens of curated Guides to Las Vegas to help visitors and locals alike find great places to eat, shop, and see shows. Check out Guides like Apple Music’s Guide to where to see live music off the strip, the Backstreet Boys’ Guide to their favorite spots in Vegas, the Infatuation’s Guide to some of the best restaurants in town, and the Wall Street Journal’s Insiders’ Guide to Las Vegas, featuring recommendations from locals like Penn Jillette and chef Sheridan Su.”

Additionally, the update will highlight road closures on the Las Vegas Strip and its surrounding areas, aiming to help locals and tourists alike navigate the traffic patterns as the Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over the city.