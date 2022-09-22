LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A great day of fun on the golf course in Las Vegas can make a world of difference for families with children who have rare diseases.

Nearly 130 golfers hit the greens at the Painted Desert Golf Club recently for the second annual Tee Up Fore Rare Golf Tournament.

All proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward benefitting the Little Miss Hannah Foundation.

The turnout was incredible, the community helped raise more than $30,000 for the foundation.

“That $30,000 dollars will fund anywhere from 40 to 50 pieces of medical and therapy equipment, which is the main focus of our foundation and we could not be more proud of that,” said Jenny Krshul the executive director of the Little Miss Hannah Foundation.

Those pieces of medical therapy equipment are typically not covered by medical insurance.

Families in Southern Nevada are expected to receive the items over the next few months.