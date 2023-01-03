LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) Board of Directors.

The change affects courses within the city. Henderson and North Las Vegas each have to make their own rulings. Those changes will likely come as councils take up the issue at meetings early in 2023.

The vote reduces “golf course water budgets from 6.3 acre-feet of water per acre annually to 4 acre-feet by 2024,” according to a Tuesday tweet from LVVWD.

It will bring big changes to some courses, but others have already begun to make adjustments.

“Thank you to the golf courses that have already made significant investments in conservation by replacing more than 900 acres of unused grass with water-smart landscaping since 1999, saving our community more than 2 billion gallons of water,” LVVWD tweeted.

Golf courses within City of Las Vegas boundaries:

Angel Park Golf Club

Canyon Gate (private)

Desert Pines Golf Club

Eagle Crest Golf Course

Highland Falls Golf Club

Las Vegas Golf Club

Los Prados

Painted Desert Golf Club

Palm Valley Golf Course

TPC Las Vegas

TPC Summerlin (private)

Golf courses have long been a point of contention as the drought persisted. Adjustments have been slow to come without steps toward conservation by local governments.

Text introducing a golf guide on local website vegas.com represents the kind of thinking that some leaders say has to change:

“Vegas is a lot like an oversized sand trap. So when it comes to creating a lush green golf course in the desert, there’s only one thing to do – tell Mother Nature to shove it and grow the sexiest fairways on this side of the planet.”