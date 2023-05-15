LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It will be the Golden Knights facing their former coach, Pete DeBoer, for the Clarence Campbell Bowl and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Dallas Stars advanced Monday defeating the Seattle Kraken, 2-1. It will be a bittersweet homecoming for DeBoer, who coached the Golden Knights from 2019-2022 compiling a 98-50-12 record. Deboer took the Knights to consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. The Golden Knights missed the postseason in DeBoer’s final season with a 43-31-8 record before being fired for Bruce Cassidy.

Game 1 will be on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.