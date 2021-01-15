Las Vegas’ Golden Gate casino celebrates 115 years in business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the oldest hotel/casinos in Las Vegas is celebrating its 115th year in business.

The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas opened in 1906. The property has been through the Roaring 20s, Prohibition, the Rat Pack era and now the coronavirus virus.

Even through renovations, the place has kept its vintage charm and there are still 10 original rooms available for guests to book.

The lobby showcases a number of artifacts, including a registration book from 1907, a replica of the first phone and bottles from the prohibition era that were unearthed during renovations.

“What’s most important are all the characters in here. The characters that have worked here over the years. The characters I’ve known for the last 15 years. The characters who are customers that have come out of the Golden Gate. That’s what really makes the Golden Gate so special,” said CEO Derek Stevens.

One of the things the Golden Gate is known for is its famous 99-cent shrimp cocktail.

Aside from owning the oldest hotel in town, Stevens and his brother also own the newest — Circa — which is near the Golden Gate and opened in December.