Las Vegas goes back to school — Photos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students are back in class after their summer break. We were at schools across the valley as buses rolled, parents drove and students toted their backpacks.
New schools and rebuilt schools were part of the story of the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Safety also took a center spot as officials worked to get the Clark County School District off to a good start. School zones and speed limits had police attention.
And CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was out in the community, too, taking part in an event at Liberty High school.