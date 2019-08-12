Las Vegas goes back to school — Photos

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A girl walks the red carpet on the first day of school at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Chad Graves/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students are back in class after their summer break. We were at schools across the valley as buses rolled, parents drove and students toted their backpacks.

  • Buses were ready to roll as the sun came up in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Chad Graves/KLAS-TV)
  • Buses were ready to roll as the sun came up in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Chad Graves/KLAS-TV)
  • A Liberty High School flies on the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Chad Graves/KLAS-TV)
  • The courtyard at Liberty High School at sunrise on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Chad Graves/KLAS-TV)
  • A police car parks in front of Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • A crossing guard on duty at the intersection of Commerce Street and Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • Police work at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • A few spots left at a bike rack in front of Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • Crossing a busy intersection near Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • Students go into the building at Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • Police work at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)
  • Parents take children to school near Hayeden Elementary School in North Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Greg Haas/KLAS-TV)

New schools and rebuilt schools were part of the story of the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Safety also took a center spot as officials worked to get the Clark County School District off to a good start. School zones and speed limits had police attention.

And CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was out in the community, too, taking part in an event at Liberty High school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

Trending Stories