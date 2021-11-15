Las Vegas goes all in on weddings in new ad campaign, ‘Forever Happens Here’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority (LVCVA) has released details of its new ad campaign promoting the wedding industry.

Las Vegas has long been known to be the wedding capitol of the world, averaging more than 120 per day in 2020 and before the Covid lockdown at least twice as many per day for years.

The LVCVA says the new campaign, “Forever Happens Here,” showcases how Las Vegas can be any couple’s place to tie the knot.

“Forever Happens Here” ads are set to run online and on social media and coincides with the lead up to

Las Vegas issuing the 5-millionth wedding license in 2022.