LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula One drivers are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. Many of those drivers started their racing days on go-karts.

8 News Now stopped by K1 Speed, an indoor kart racing track in Las Vegas, as they are expecting a busy weekend with F1 in town.

“Oh, it’s going to be huge,” Karli Walsh, the general manager of K1 Speed Las Vegas, said. “We have all hands on deck. Fully staffed and we expect to see some F1 drivers here and over the weekend as well as tons of racing fans.”

She is in charge of the quarter-of-a-mile track with twists and turns that will have you gripping the steering wheel.

“This is a good, fun, safe place for them to get out their speed aggression that they have been building up,” Walsh said.

The karts can reach speeds of up to 45 mph. Every race there is 12 laps long and it’s important to keep up the speed.

“Give it the gas and give it your all because the winner is based on the single fastest lap time,” Walsh said.

Some high-profile names have crossed the finish line at this very track.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kurt Bush, Blake Shelton, George Lucas, so many I can’t even think of have been in here,” she said.

The indoor go-kart racing track is open like normal during Formula 1.